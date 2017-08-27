Washington Farm Forestry Association to meet in Wauconda

Submitted by Linda Mycek, President

NW Chapter Washington Farm Forestry Assoc.

WAUCONDA – The North Central Chapter of the Washington Farm Forestry Association holds it’s summer educational and business meeting, Wolves, Wildfire and Weeds , on Saturday, Sept. 9, at Wauconda Hall.

The goal of this meeting is to bring the community together to learn about and discuss local forestry, wildlife, and weed management issues. The North Central Chapter plans to hold similar programs within the communities of Okanogan, Chelan, and Douglas Counties.

The welcome table opens at 8:30 a.m. with coffee, tea, and water. Presentations run from 9 a.m. until noon. A bring-your-own, brown bag lunch follows with beverages provided. A short business meeting starts at 12:30.

The topics and speakers include: Wolf Biology and Ecology, by Ellen Heilhecker, Wildlife Conflict Specialist, Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife; Forestry Assistance Program, by Stan Janowicz, Forester, USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service; Firewise Program, by Guy Gifford, Forester, Washington State Department of Natural Resources; Hoary Allyssum: What can we do about it?, with local weed display table, by Linda Mycek, Botanist, Curlew Forestry.

To get to there from Tonasket take Highway 20 about 25 miles easterly to Wauconda. The hall is located on Toroda Creek Road about one mile north of Wauconda.

The public is invited to attend this free event.

To register for the meeting, or for more information, phone: Alan Walker at 509-779-4012, email: wffa.nc.chapter@hotmail.com, or visit: www.wafarmforestry.com.