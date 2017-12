Citing improved weather conditions, the Washington State Department of Ecology has lifted the burn ban for the Methow Valley.

Improved weather conditions prompted the Washington Department of Ecology to lift the Stage 1 burn ban for Methow Valley communities of Pateros, Methow, Carlton, Twisp, Winthrop and Mazama.

The ban that was set to expire at 9 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 19, has been lifted, effective immediately.