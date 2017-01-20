Upcoming Provincial Advisory Committee meeting

WENATCHEE—The Eastern Washington Cascades Provincial Advisory Committee will meet from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25, at the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest headquarters office at 215 Melody Lane in Wenatchee.

The meeting will include updates on various forest-related topics including sustainable recreation, Collaborative Forest Landscape Restoration program and the 10 Decades Beaver Restoration project. Advisory committee members will have an opportunity to discuss and provide input on sustainable recreation on the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest.

Provincial Advisory committees were established in 1995, after adoption of the Northwest Forest Plan which was developed to protect old growth forest habitat for a variety of wildlife species. The committee includes representatives of federal and state agencies, Indian tribes, and various citizen interests.

The entire Wenatchee National Forest and the Okanogan National Forest west of the Chewuch River is covered by provisions of the Northwest Forest Plan.

All Eastern Washington Cascades Advisory Committee meetings are open to the public. For more information, please contact Robin DeMario at 509-664-9292.

Get the latest forest news and alerts by texting 'follow OkaWenNF' to 40404, 'liking' us on facebook or following us on twitter @OkaWenNF.