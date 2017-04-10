Upcoming Provincial Advisory Committee Meeting

WENATCHEE — The Eastern Washington Cascades Provincial Advisory Committee will meet from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19, at the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest headquarters office at 215 Melody Lane in Wenatchee.

The meeting will include updates on various forest-related topics including the status of the advisory committee re-charter, Collaborative Forest Landscape Restoration program, Travel Management Plan status, Forest Accomplishment Report, Prescribed Fire Interactive Map, North Cascades Smokejumper Base capital investment, and grizzly bear reintroduction.

Provincial Advisory committees were established in 1995, after adoption of the Northwest Forest Plan which was developed to protect old growth forest habitat for a variety of wildlife species. The committee includes representatives of federal and state agencies, Indian tribes, and various citizen interests.

The entire Wenatchee National Forest and the Okanogan National Forest west of the Chewuch River is covered by provisions of the Northwest Forest Plan.

All Eastern Washington Cascades Advisory Committee meetings are open to the public. For more information or if interested in submitting an application to fill vacant positions on the advisory committee, please contact Forest Advisory Committee Coordinator Robin DeMario at 509-664-9292.

The mission of the USDA Forest Service is to sustain the health, diversity, and productivity of the nation's forests and grasslands to meet the needs of present and future generation