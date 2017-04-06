U.S. Rep. Newhouse announces Constituent Listening Sessions in 4th Congressional District

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-WA) will host congressional listening sessions this month in Grant, Yakima, and Okanogan counties to hear constituent concerns and discuss the priorities of the 115th Congress. All residents and press of the 4th Congressional District are invited to attend.

GRANT COUNTY LISTENING SESSION

Tuesday, April 11

6:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Moses Lake Civic Center Auditorium

401 South Balsam Street

Moses Lake, WA, 98837

LOWER VALLEY LISTENING SESSION

Thursday, April 13

6:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Location to be announced.

OKANOGAN COUNTY LISTENING SESSION

Thursday, April 20

6:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Location to be announced.

Due to limited seating, attendance is limited to Washington’s 4th Congressional District constituents only. Proof of current address will be required for check-in. Check-in will begin one hour before the start of each event. To facilitate the check-in process, constituents are strongly encouraged to pre-register online for the Moses Lake listening session here. [Pre-registration is not required and does not guarantee admission; it is solely to speed the check-in process at the event.]

Items that inhibit the participation or view of fellow constituents will be prohibited, including, but not limited to, signs, banners, noisemakers and bullhorns. Constituents who attempt to bring prohibited items into the event will be asked to dispose of the item or return it to their vehicle.

Members of the press wishing to attend must RSVP to Will Boyington atwill.boyington@mail.house.gov.