U.S. Border Patrol Agents assist with victim of shooting, prevent suicide

CURLEW – Members of the U.S. Border Patrol from the Curlew, Wash. Station assisted with a shooting victim and another person who was attempting to commit suicide on Monday, Sept. 25.

The incident took place at approximately 1 p.m. when agents received a request for assistance from the Ferry County Sheriff’s Office for a 36-year-old male who had sustained a gunshot wound while attempting to prevent another person from committing suicide. When agents and deputies arrived, the suicidal person had fled and was later found threatening to jump from a cliff near the scene of the shooting. A Border Patrol Agent circled behind the person and removed him from the cliff. The person was then safely brought down the hill by agents and deputies on a stretcher for his safety. Both the shooting victim and suicidal person were transported by Ferry County Emergency Medical Services to a local hospital.

“Living and working in the northern area of Washington requires all area law enforcement to operate together as a cohesive team,” Patrol Agent in Charge Daniel McElheran said. “This often results in the need for agents to be available to assist local law enforcement at a moment’s notice. We are proud of the work we perform and are grateful to work with our partners for the benefit of our community.”