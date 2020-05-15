Two more cases of COVID-19 in South Okanogan County

A total of 39 people have tested positive

OKANOGAN – Okanogan County Public Health is reporting two more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the South County, bring the total number of positive cases to 39, according to the agencies Friday, May 15 update.

That makes 12 new cases in Okanogan County this week, according to Public Health, four in the May 11 update, two on May 13, four on May 14 and two today. There are now a total of 39 confirmed cases, with 21 recovering and two deaths. Of the 1018 samples that have been sent for testing, there have been 951 negative test results and 28 tests results pending.

Confirmed cases to date are from the following parts of Okanogan County: 11 from the Colville Reservation, five from the Methow Valley, 10 from South County (Pateros to Malott), 10 from Mid-County (Malott to Riverside), three from North County (Riverside to Oroville).

The next COVID-19 Update is planned for Monday, May 18.

More information:

State Department of Health Call Center 1-800-525-0127 Press # after the prompt

Education & Information www.doh.wa.gov/emergencies/coronavirus

Okanogan County Alerts Sign up for alerts like these from Emergency Management at: https://www.okanogandem.org.