Tribes elect Colville Business Council Members

Submitted by Neeka Somday

CBC Public Affairs Officer

NESPELEM – Seven Colville Business Council members whose terms will run from 2019-2021 were elected Thursday, five incumbents were reelected and two new members of the CBC. Those elected will be sworn in July 11, after which the council will elect officers and appoint committee chairs.

In the Nespelem District, Position 1, current CBC Chairman Rodney Cawston was reelected to the council with a win over challenger Charlene Bearcub. For Nespelem District, Position 2, Jarred Erickson was elected over incumbent Andrew Joseph Jr.

In the Inchelium District, Position 1, Joel Boyd was reelected over Larry Allen. Roger Finley was elected over incumbent Susie Allen for Inchelium’s Position 2. Keller District incumbent Jack Ferguson was reelected with a win over Edward Cohen.

The Omak District will be represented by incumbents Norma Sanchez in Position 1 and Karen Condon in Position 2. Sanchez was reelected over Mike Marchand, and Condon was reelected over Edwin Marchand.

The entire 14-member CBC is the governing body of the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation.