Transportation district recruiting for vanpools

OKANOGAN – TranGo, Okanogan County’s transportation district, has received three six-passenger mini-vans and is now recruiting riders for vanpools throughout Okanogan County.

Vanpools consist of a group of four to nine people who commute together on a regular basis in a van provided by TranGO.

Commuters like vanpools because they save money and reduce the wear and tear on their personal vehicles. Current vanpools operate between Omak, Okanogan and Chief Joseph Dam and between Omak and Tonasket. The costs of vanpooling are much lower than driving alone. For a vanpool travelling 60 miles round trip, five days per week, each passenger would pay $85.24 or less per month. The monthly fares cover the use of the van, including maintenance, insurance and fuel. The more riders in the van, the lower the cost.

Vanpools establish their own schedule and route depending on where the riders live and their commute destination. One or more of the vanpool members completes an application to be an authorized driver Flexibility of days, hours, and routing, allows commuters to participate in the benefits of transit with a schedule that meets their needs. Vanpools set their own route and are allowed to schedule a stop for shopping or at the post office, just like an individual driver would. Vanpools must start or end their route within Okanogan County.

“Vanpools could be established to transport college students to Wenatchee, or for residents of

Brewster that commute to Winthrop for work,” said Brent Timm, Operations Manager. “The flexibility of hours and travel routes makes it a great option for many commuters.”

“You don’t have to have a group established in order to get your name on a list for a vanpool that works for you,” said Timm. “If you are interested, contact me and I will help build a vanpool group that fits your needs.”

For more information on starting or joining a vanpool, contact Brent Timm at 509-557-6177, or email him at btimm@okanogantransit.com.