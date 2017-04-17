Tonasket will hold public workshop on proposed annexation

TONASKET – The Tonasket City Council will be holding a special meeting on Wednesday, April 19th, 2017 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Tonasket City Hall. The purpose of this meeting is to host a public workshop to review the cost/benefit analysis prepared for an area proposed for annexation.

The area under consideration include those properties lying east of US Highway 97, south to Midway Lumber and east to Longanecker Road. All interested persons are invited to attend. Those with special language, hearing or access needs should contact city hall, 509-486-2132, 24 hours prior to the meeting.