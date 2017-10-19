Tonasket volunteers respond to fire at unoccupied residence

TONASKET – Tonasket Fire Department volunteers were called into action Tuesday, Oct. 17, when an outbuilding at an unoccupied residence about a half mile north of Tonasket on Highway 97 caught fire.

This is not the first time the Okanogan County Fire District #4 has been called out to that address.

“This is the fourth fire at that residence in five years,” said Tonasket Fire Chief Andy Gasho. “The shed caught on fire twice and the house burned twice. There is just too much junk, otherwise known as priceless treasures, there.”

About 10 volunteers responded to the call, along with the Tonasket EMS. Firefighters were there until about 6 p.m.

Gasho said he thought the fire was caused by a power line blowing down during Tuesday’s gusty winds.

“We’re not sure; no one was there, so no one really knew what happened,” said Gasho. “Pretty much everything was burned by the time we got there.”