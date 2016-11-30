Tonasket celebrates WinterFest this weekend

Oroville to light Community Christmas Tree Friday

NORTH COUNTY — Tonasket WinterFest takes place this weekend, with businesses and organizations gearing up for events Thursday, Dec. 1 through Saturday, Dec. 3. Oroville’s Community Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony takes place on Saturday, as well, starting at 5 p.m.

“There’s lots of new things going on this year,” said Tonasket Chamber of Commerce President Mary Lou Kriner. “We’ll have an ATV Parade, a chili contest and we’re adding in espresso being served starting at noon at the Visitor’s Center, and in the evening we’ll close off the area behind the Visitor’s Center for 21 and older to serve hard cider.”

Thursday events include a Scholastic Book Fair held at Tonasket Elementary School from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and a Library WinterFest Book Sale held at the Tonasket City Library from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Both book sales continue on Friday, with the Library Book Sale running from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the Scholastic Book Fair taking place from 6-8 p.m. The Scholastic Book Fair also runs Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Tonasket Food Co-op will hold an open house, serving free cookies all day Friday and Saturday.

Day Park activities Friday include Horseshoe Brew serving espresso at the TVBRC starting at noon, before switching over to the hot hard cider at 4 p.m., at which time only those 21 and older can enter.

The “Light Up the Town” Parade starts at 5:30 p.m. Friday, with participants lining up by Wells Fargo Bank at 5:15 p.m.

“The Rodeo Queen will be there to start it, and the last entry will be the fire truck with Santa. We’ll be giving prizes for the best decorated vehicles in the parade,” said Kriner.

Caroling and music begins at 5:30 p.m. in the Founders Day Park next to the TVBRC, where Santa is scheduled to arrive by fire truck and light the tree at 6 p.m. Santa will be available for pictures for $5. Other Friday evening events at the TVBRC include the chili cook-off, fire truck rides, roasted chestnuts by OK Chevrolet, free hot chocolate from the Kiwanis Club, Quill Hyde’s A Cavallo and many vendors present with food and gifts. Inside the TVBRC children can warm up while coloring, being read to and getting their faces painted.

Area bazaars take place Friday and Saturday, with the Tonasket Community Church running theirs from 4-8 p.m. Friday, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. A bazaar at the Community Cultural Center runs from 2-8 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The Classic Christmas Bazaar at the High School Commons runs from 5-8 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The Civic League Christmas Bazaar will be held in the Tonasket Elementary School Commons Friday from 5-8 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Oroville’s Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, which goes back over 30 years, traditionally has a visit from Santa Claus to hear Christmas wishes from little boys and girls. There’s also caroling, hot chocolate and hot dogs. The Oroville Chamber of Commerce invites everyone to come and help celebrate the holidays at Centennial Park near the gazebo.