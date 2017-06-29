Still time to sign up for milfoil treatment

OROVILLE – There is still time for those Osoyoos Lake property owners interested in participating in a program to treat Eurasian Milfoil along the the lake shore, according to Ford Waterstrat with the Lake Osoyoos Association.

Those interested in having your lake front treated this year the application date is sometime between July 12 and July 14.

“Remember we currently have no grant money to use so the cost would be about $6.00 a linear foot of shoreline,” said Waterstrat.

Contact Waterstrat as soon as possible at fs.waterstrat@gmail.com.