State Fire Mobilization authorized for Hayes Road Fire

MANSFIELD – State fire assistance has been mobilized under the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan in support of local firefighters working to contain the Hayes Road Fire located near the town of Mansfield in Douglas County.

The fire is burning in sage, grass and crops. Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste authorized the mobilization of state firefighting resources on Aug. 4, at 5:45 p.m. at the request of Assistant Chief Dan Cavadini, Douglas County Fire District 3.

The fire started on Aug. 4 at approximately 2:50 p.m. and the cause is under investigation. The Hayes Road Fire is estimated at 500 acres and growing. The fire is threatening crops and homes. Level 3 evacuation notices are in place for 12 homes in the area.

Mobilization specialists from the Fire Protection Bureau have ordered five strike teams. The fire will be managed by a Type 3 Incident Management Team.

The State Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at Camp Murray is activated to a Level 2 to coordinate state assistance for the Hayes Road Fire. State Fire Marshal’s Office personnel are en route the scene to coordinate dispatch of resources.

Under the State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan, the Fire Protection Bureau coordinates the initial dispatch and continued administrative oversight of resources and personnel for the duration of the incident. The Mobilization Plan is implemented to provide a process to quickly notify, assemble and deploy fire service personnel, equipment and other resources from around the state when fires, disasters or other events exceed the capacity of local jurisdictions. More information about the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan is available at: www.wsp.wa.gov/fire/mobilization.htm.