Stage 1 burn ban called for Okanogan County

Outdoor and indoor burning limited to improve air quality

YAKIMA – A ban on outdoor burning and the use of uncertified stoves and fireplaces begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 10, in Okanogan County due to poor air quality in the region. Restrictions on burning will continue until further notice.

The Washington Department of Ecology is calling the ban because stagnant conditions are predicted in Okanogan County, putting communities in the area at risk for unhealthy levels of air pollution. Monitoring sites presently show elevated levels of air pollutants. Fine particles from wood smoke can easily get into people’s lungs, causing heart and breathing problems.

Under a Stage 1 ban, all outdoor burning is prohibited, including residential, agricultural and forest burning. Use of uncertified wood stoves, fireplaces, inserts, and other uncertified wood-burning devices is prohibited unless they are a home’s only adequate source of heat. Cleaner-burning certified wood stoves, pellet stoves and other certified wood-burning devices are allowed.

Call 866-211-6284 if you think someone is illegally burning or if you are impacted by smoke.

Up-to-date burn ban information is available at www.waburnbans.net or at ecology.wa.gov/burnbans.

Ecology’s burn bans do not apply on tribal reservations, where the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has jurisdiction. Call 800-424-4372 for tribal burn ban information, or visit EPA’s Washington Burn Ban page on their website.