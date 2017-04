WSDOT Release

NCW Region

OKANOGAN – State Highway 20 remains closed from four miles west of Loup Loup summit to six miles east at Rock Creek between Twisp and Okanogan, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

“We’ve hired a contractor and repair work is beginning today. ETA is still a guess, but it will be weeks, not days,” says the WSDOT in a press release Friday afternoon.