Spring maintenance at Zosel Dam begins

OROVILLE – As spring weather returns to the Okanagan Valley, operators at Zosel Dam will be pursuing maintenance and modernization tasks at the dam.

Specifically, work will be done during the next month to modernize gate operations by installing new limit control systems in each of the four gates. This work will be completed by installing digital tracking equipment at the controls for the gates. This will allow operators to more accurately control gate operations during critical times of increasing and decreasing flows in the river.

More information available online: http://www.ecy.wa.gov/programs/wr/dams/zosel.html