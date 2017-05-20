Special three-day filing period

OKANOGAN – There will be a special three-day filing period for offices that no one filed for during the regular filing period or offices with vacancies. The Special Filing Period is May 23 – 25, 2017 and starts at 8 a.m on Tuesday and ends at 4:30 p.m on Thursday.

Candidates can come into the Auditors Office to file or file o line by going to vote.wa.gov/okanogan.  All candidates will go on the General Election Ballot.  Those who have questions should call the Auditors Office at (509) 422-7240.

The following offices will be on the Special Filing Period:

Hospital District #1

Commissioner Pos #5 (At Large) Tracy Shrable 6 year term

Town of Coulee Dam

Council Pos #3 Duane Johnson 4 year term $10.00

Town of Elmer City

Council Pos #2 Larry Holford 4 year term

Town of Nespelem

Council Pos #1 Darcy Epperson 4 year term

Council Pos #3 4 year short and full term

Mayor 4 year short and full term

City of Okanogan

Council Pos. #3 Eric Lind Sr 4 year short and full term

Council Pos. #5 Janet L Wilson 4 year term

Town of Twisp

Council Pos #1 Josh Thomson 4 year short and full term

Omak School District #19

Director Pos #4 Yvette R Hill 4 year term

Brewster School District #111-203J

Director Pos #3 Dana Divis 4 year term

Coulee Area Park & Recreation District

Commissioner Pos #1 Carla B Marconi 2 year unexpired term

Commissioner Pos #2 Debbie Bigelow 2 year unexpired term

Commissioner Pos #4 Clarice Kuehne 4 year short and full term

Commissioner Pos #5 Brett Black 4 year short and full term

Cemetery District #1

Commissioner Pos #1 Gary L Marchbank 6 year term

Cemetery District #3

Commissioner Pos #1 Dale Parks 6 year term

Fire District #1

Commissioner Pos #1 Robert D Ellis 6 year term

Fire District #2

Commissioner Pos #1 Lloyd Olbricht 6 year term

Commissioner Pos #3 2 year unexpired term

Fire District #3

Commissioner Pos #1 Audie Gann 6 year term

Fire District #7

Commissioner Pos #1 Walter Mefford 4 year unexpired term

Fire District #9

Commissioner Pos #1 Rod Haeberle 6 year short and full term

Commissioner Pos #2 Mel Peterson 4 year unexpired term

Commissioner Pos #3 Doug Walla 2 year unexpired term

Fire District #10

Commissioner Pos #1 2 year unexpired term

Commissioner Pos #2 Chris Williams 4 year unexpired term

Commissioner Pos #3 Nate Wehmeyer 6 year short and full term

Fire District #12

Commissioner Pos #1 Robert F Mann 6 year term

Commissioner Pos #2 Jack Stevens 2 year unexpired term

Commissioner Pos #3 Alan G Weaver 4 year unexpired term

