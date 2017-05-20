OKANOGAN – There will be a special three-day filing period for offices that no one filed for during the regular filing period or offices with vacancies. The Special Filing Period is May 23 – 25, 2017 and starts at 8 a.m on Tuesday and ends at 4:30 p.m on Thursday.

Candidates can come into the Auditors Office to file or file o line by going to vote.wa.gov/okanogan. All candidates will go on the General Election Ballot. Those who have questions should call the Auditors Office at (509) 422-7240.

The following offices will be on the Special Filing Period:

Hospital District #1

Commissioner Pos #5 (At Large) Tracy Shrable 6 year term

Town of Coulee Dam

Council Pos #3 Duane Johnson 4 year term $10.00

Town of Elmer City

Council Pos #2 Larry Holford 4 year term

Town of Nespelem

Council Pos #1 Darcy Epperson 4 year term

Council Pos #3 4 year short and full term

Mayor 4 year short and full term

City of Okanogan

Council Pos. #3 Eric Lind Sr 4 year short and full term

Council Pos. #5 Janet L Wilson 4 year term

Town of Twisp

Council Pos #1 Josh Thomson 4 year short and full term

Omak School District #19

Director Pos #4 Yvette R Hill 4 year term