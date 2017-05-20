OKANOGAN – There will be a special three-day filing period for offices that no one filed for during the regular filing period or offices with vacancies. The Special Filing Period is May 23 – 25, 2017 and starts at 8 a.m on Tuesday and ends at 4:30 p.m on Thursday.
Candidates can come into the Auditors Office to file or file o line by going to vote.wa.gov/okanogan. All candidates will go on the General Election Ballot. Those who have questions should call the Auditors Office at (509) 422-7240.
The following offices will be on the Special Filing Period:
Hospital District #1
Commissioner Pos #5 (At Large) Tracy Shrable 6 year term
Town of Coulee Dam
Council Pos #3 Duane Johnson 4 year term $10.00
Town of Elmer City
Council Pos #2 Larry Holford 4 year term
Town of Nespelem
Council Pos #1 Darcy Epperson 4 year term
Council Pos #3 4 year short and full term
Mayor 4 year short and full term
City of Okanogan
Council Pos. #3 Eric Lind Sr 4 year short and full term
Council Pos. #5 Janet L Wilson 4 year term
Town of Twisp
Council Pos #1 Josh Thomson 4 year short and full term
Omak School District #19
Director Pos #4 Yvette R Hill 4 year term
Brewster School District #111-203J
Director Pos #3 Dana Divis 4 year term
Coulee Area Park & Recreation District
Commissioner Pos #1 Carla B Marconi 2 year unexpired term
Commissioner Pos #2 Debbie Bigelow 2 year unexpired term
Commissioner Pos #4 Clarice Kuehne 4 year short and full term
Commissioner Pos #5 Brett Black 4 year short and full term
Cemetery District #1
Commissioner Pos #1 Gary L Marchbank 6 year term
Cemetery District #3
Commissioner Pos #1 Dale Parks 6 year term
Fire District #1
Commissioner Pos #1 Robert D Ellis 6 year term
Fire District #2
Commissioner Pos #1 Lloyd Olbricht 6 year term
Commissioner Pos #3 2 year unexpired term
Fire District #3
Commissioner Pos #1 Audie Gann 6 year term
Fire District #7
Commissioner Pos #1 Walter Mefford 4 year unexpired term
Fire District #9
Commissioner Pos #1 Rod Haeberle 6 year short and full term
Commissioner Pos #2 Mel Peterson 4 year unexpired term
Commissioner Pos #3 Doug Walla 2 year unexpired term
Fire District #10
Commissioner Pos #1 2 year unexpired term
Commissioner Pos #2 Chris Williams 4 year unexpired term
Commissioner Pos #3 Nate Wehmeyer 6 year short and full term
Fire District #12
Commissioner Pos #1 Robert F Mann 6 year term
Commissioner Pos #2 Jack Stevens 2 year unexpired term
Commissioner Pos #3 Alan G Weaver 4 year unexpired term