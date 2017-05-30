Special meeting on Enloe Dam project to be held in Tumwater

Notice of Special Meeting:

CAPITAL PROJECTS ADVISORY REVIEW BOARD in Re: Enloe Hydroelectric Project

A special meeting of the Capital Projects Advisory Review Board will be held at the location set out below on June 6, 2017 from 8 a.m. to noon, in order to hear an appeal from the approval by the Project Review Committee of the Design-Build alternative public works contracting method for the Okanogan Public Utility District No. 1 Enloe Hydroelectric Project.

Hearing Location:

La Quinta Inn & Suites

4600 Capitol Blvd. SE Tumwater, WA 985O1

A copy of this Notice of Special Meeting and additional information has been posted on the Board’s web site as required by RCW 42.20.080.

Sincerely,

William J. Frare, Chair Capital Projects Advisory Review Board (CPARB) 360-407-8239