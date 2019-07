TONASKET – The Tonasket City Council will be holding a workshop on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at 6:10 p.m. in the City Hall Council Room.

The purpose of the workshop is to follow up on the subjects discussed at the retreat that was held on March 23, 2019, goals, priority items and projects for years to come.

This is an open public meeting. Anyone with hearing, language or access needs should contact city hall, 509-486-2132, 24 hours prior to the meeting.