Special Election ballots are in the mail

OKANOGAN – Ballots for the upcoming Tuesday, Feb. 13 Special Election, which includes several issues for school districts, including Oroville and Tonasket, are in the mail, according to the Okanogan County Auditor’s office.

The Oroville School District is seeking a two-year Maintenance and Operation Levy to replace the levy of $1,497,371 to be collected at $2.72 per $1000 of property valuation in the years 2019 and 2020. The levy amount is the same as asked in the years 2017 and 2018.

The Tonasket School District is asking voters to approve a Replacement Educational Programs and Operation Levy. The levy has an estimated $1.50 per $1000 in assessed property valuation to be collected in 2019 and 2020. The levy amount would be $830,000 in 2019 and $900,000 in 2020.

Other school districts with issues on the ballot include Omak, Okanogan, Curlew, Republic and Pateros. Omak is asking for a two-year Programs and Operation Levy totalling 1,990,760 over the two years. Omak is also seeking a Bond Issue for the construction of a new middle school of up to $27,850,000. The bond would have a maturation date of 21 years.

Okanogan is asking for a Replacement Technology Levy of 1,0855,56 to be collected over four years. Pateros and Republic are seeking Replacement Educational Programs and Operations Levies — Pateros, $2,656,00 over four years and Republic, $1,875,000 over four years.

Elections officials encourage anyone who hasn’t received their ballots If you have not received their ballot by Friday, Feb. 2, to contact them at 509-422-7240 or at their office, 149 3rd Ave. N. in the county courthouse in Okanogan. The office is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Election Day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for the following services.

Voter Registration

Drop off voted ballots

Obtain replacement ballots

Disability Access Voting Units

Drop boxes will be open Jan. 26 through Feb. 13, 2018. Drop boxes will be open on election day, Feb. 13 until 8 p.m. on February 13, 2018. No postage is required if you drop a ballot in one of the following drop box locations:

Tonasket – City Hall/Library Complex, 209 S Whitcomb Ave, Tonasket

Omak – Next to Police Station, 8 N Ash, Omak

Pateros -180 Pateros Mall in parking lot, Pateros

Those that mail their ballot should make sure they put on sufficient first class postage of 50 cents and make sure it is postmarked by the day of the election, Feb. 13, 2018. Officials ask voters to check with their local post office for cut off times.

More information can be found at vote.wa.gov/Okanogan and in newspapers and radio.

Those not currently registered in the State of Washington, can appear in person in the Auditor’s Office until Feb. 5, 2018 and register to vote and be able to vote in the Special Election.

The Auditor’s Office can answer additional election questions at 509-422-7240.