Son accused of fatally shooting his father

OROVILLE – An Oroville teenager has been booked into Okanogan County Jail for allegedly shooting and killing his father on Tuesday afternoon, according to Oroville Police Chief Todd Hill.

In a press release Thursday morning Chief Hill writes, “On March 12, 2019 at 12:27 p.m. Oroville Police Department responded to the report of an adult male having been shot by his son. Responding officers confirmed a male subject identified as Terry Shaw was deceased.”

The juvenile suspect was later arrested and taken into custody without incident with assistance from the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office and the United State Border Patrol, according to Hill. “The suspect was booked on charges of 1st degree murder as well as being a juvenile in possession of a firearm. This incident in still under investigation,” said Chief Hill.