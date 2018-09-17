Some campfires allowed; fire danger persists across forest

WENATCHEE – Beginning Monday Sept. 17, 2018, forest users will once again be able to have campfires in designated recreation sites, such as campgrounds, as well as most Wilderness areas. However, fire danger remains ‘Very High’ in Chelan, Kittitas, and Yakima Counties and ‘High’ in Okanogan County.

“We’ve received enough moisture to allow campfires in some areas, but we’re not out of the woods yet,” said Deputy Forest Supervisor, Erick Walker. “Stage 1 restrictions will remain in effect until significant moisture arrives.”

Implementation of fire restrictions normally occurs based on a combination of carefully considered factors including current and predicted weather, fuel moisture, fire activity levels and available firefighting resources.

Stage I fire restrictions prohibit the following across the entire Forest:

Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire, campfire, or stove fire including briquette fires, and torches, except in Forest Service designated recreation sites (mostly fee campgrounds with campfire structures (metal rings)).

Using an explosive (always in effect).

Possessing, discharging, or using any fireworks (always in effect).

For a complete list of designated recreation sites and approved devices, please visit www.fs.usda.gov/goto/fire- restrictions. Please note this order is for public use of the Forest. USDA Forest Service permit and contract holders remain accountable to Industrial Fire Precaution Levels (IFPL) restrictions as specified.