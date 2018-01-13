Sitzmark Ski Hill open for Martin Luther King Jr. long weekend

NORTH COUNTY – Sitzmark Ski Hill opened Saturday, Jan. 13 and will be open through the Martin Luther King Jr long weekend, according to the Sitzmark Ski Club.

During the Ski Season the hill will be open Thursday, Saturday, Sunday and school holidays from 10 a.m and 4 p.m. The season goes will last through mid-March as snow conditions permit.

“Snowboarders and skiers are invited to come up to the ski hill for the opening three day weekend. The snow is fantastic and the weather is great,” said Carl Bjelland, with the ski club.

According to the Sitzmark website, www.skisitzmark.org, the ski area has one double chair, a rope tow and bunny hill, as well as a terrain park. With 80 acres acres of skiable terrain for the beginner to most experienced skier or boarder. “The base elevation of 4300 feet and top at 4,950 feet, one can ski more miles a day to to very minimal lift lines.”

There is also a five-week ski school program offering skiing and boarding starting in mid-January. Equipment rentals are available at the ski hill and there is also a lodge and lunch counter.

The ski hill is located on Havillah Road, approximately 20 minutes southeast of Oroville and 20 minutes northeast of Tonasket. For more details on lift tickets and the events calendar see the ski hill’s website.