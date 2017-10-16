Second half property taxes due

OKANOGAN – Okanogan County Treasurer Leah McCormick would like to remind taxpayers that the second half of 2017 county property taxes and irrigation assessments are due and must be in by Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017, or interest and penalty will start accruing on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017.

Those that are mailing their taxes or assessments, need to have them postmarked by Oct. 31, 2017 to avoid interest. They need to send their payment to Okanogan County, Treasurer P.O. Box 111, Okanogan, WA. 98840.

If paying by credit card, go to :www.okanogancounty.org/Treasurer or call 1-877-737-4772 or for customer service call 1-888-891-6064 and choose option 1.

“There will be a small convenience fee applied to your credit card payment for this service,” said McCormick, noting that the treasurer’s office does not accept credit/debit cards at the counter in the office.