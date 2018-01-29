Rise brothers earn Eagle Scout rank

OROVILLE – Nathan and Collin Rise were awarded their Boys Scouts of America Eagle badges during a Court of Honor held Dec. 28, 2017 at the Oroville American Legion Hall. The brothers have been active in Troop 26 since joining the Troop after completing the Cub Scout program.

“Nathan, who recently turned 18 was the Junior Assistant Scoutmaster and has now registered to be an Assistant Scoutmaster. Collin has been serving in the capacity of Senior Patrol Leader. Both boys have attended National Jamborees and have served on Camp Bonaparte staff,” said Scoutmaster Walt Hart.

Nathan Rise began his scouting experience with Pack 23 as a Tiger Cub with Vicki Hart as his Cubmaster. He joined Troop 26 (chartered by American Legion Hodges Post #84) in sixth grade and remained an active member until high school graduation. As a member of Troop 26, he participated in numerous campouts, hikes, service project, fundraisers, flag ceremonies, and other adventures including attending Washington Jamboree two times. At various times he held positions as patrol leader, senior patrol leader and junior assistant scoutmaster.

In 2013 and 2017 he attended the BSA National Jamborees with the Grand Columbia Council Troop. For three years, he worked at the Bonaparte Boy Scout Camp as a lifeguard. The Scout earned 29 merit badges and completed his Eagle Project in July 2017 with the help of Scoutmaster Walt Hart, fellow scouts, fellow Border Patrol Explorers, family, and friends. The 59-hour project consisted of building shelter boxes for raptors housed at Okanogan Wildlife League. On Sept. 30, 2017 he completed his Eagle Board of Review.

Nathan Rise graduated from Omak High School and Wenatchee Valley College with an Associates Degree in 2017. He is currently a junior at the University of Alaska-Anchorage pursuing a double degree in Justice and Art with the goal of a law enforcement officer and wilderness artist.

Collin Rise began scouting as a Tiger Cub with Pack 23, where he earned the highest honor in Cub Scouts, the Arrow of Light, before bridging to Troop 26. As an active member of Troop 26, he held the positions of Assistant Patrol Leader, Patrol Leader and Senior Patrol Leader. He enjoyed many nights camping out with the Troop and as staff at Bonaparte Boy Scout Camp. As staff at camp for two years, he worked at the archery and shooting ranges and honed his shooting skills. He was elected as Patrol Leader for one of the Grand Columbia Council 2017 National Jamboree Troops and enjoyed the experience immensely.

In addition to the his scouting leadership positions, Collin was the sophomore class president for Omak High School and held several other leadership positions for Omak High’s Academic and Activity clubs.

He earned 26 merit badges and completed his Eagle Project in July 2017, with the help of Scoutmaster Hart, fellow scouts and Explorers, and family and friends. His 67-hour project consisted of building a small outdoor animal enclosure for injured animals to recover at Okanogan Wildlife League. He completed his Eagle Board of Review on Sept. 30, 2017.

He is currently a high school junior and a freshman at Skagit Valley College as a full-time Running Start student. He plans to earn his Associates Degree in summer of 2019 and transfer to a four-year university to focus on a degree in pre-med. His career goal is to become a Radiologist.

Their parents are Trevor Rise of Tonasket and Carrie Crickmore.