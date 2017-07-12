PUD special meeting to discuss rate hike

OKANOGAN – The Okanogan County PUD Commissioners will have a Special Meeting on Monday, July 24 to discuss a possible two percent electricity rate increase.

The special meeting starts at 6 p.m. and will take place in the PUD Auditorium located at 1331 Second Ave. North in Okanogan. The Special Meeting is being held as a public meeting for the purpose of reviewing a proposed two percent two annual rate increase effective Sept. 1, 2017, as indicated by the Electric System Equity Management Plan. The Commission intends to take action at the conclusion of the meeting.

The Regular Meeting of the Board of Commissioners will be held on Monday, July 24 beginning at 2:30 p.m. in the PUD Auditorium, with the first item of business being a 30-minute executive session. The regular business meeting is always open to the public and will start at 3 p.m.