PUD Special Meeting to discuss legal

OKANOGAN – There will be a special closed-door meeting of the Okanogan County PUD No. 1 Board of Commissioners to have a discussion with the district’s legal council of the risks of current or proposed action.

The meeting will take place on Friday, March 2, 2018, starting at 4 p.m. in the District’s Board Room. This executive session is allowed pursuant to RCW 42.30.110(1)(i) and is expected to last two hours, with no action anticipated.

The PUD District’s Board Room is located at 1331 Second Avenue North in Okanogan.