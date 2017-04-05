PUD power outage Thursday in Tonasket/Oroville areas

OKANOGAN – There will be a 6 ¼ hour power outage beginning on Thursday evening, April 6 starting at 11:45 p.m. and lasting until 6 a.m. Friday morning. This outage is necessary to make repairs to the Tonasket Substation and Bonneville Power Administration (BPA) transmission line switches, according to the Okanogan County PUD.

This outage will affect customers of the Okanogan PUD in the following areas:

· All Okanogan PUD customers who reside North of Riverside.

· Oroville, Nighthawk, Loomis, Molson, Chesaw areas.

· Tonasket, Ellisforde, Havillah, Pinecreek areas.

· Aeneas Valley, Tunk Valley and Chewiliken Valley along with Crawfish Lake.

· North of intersection at Main Street and Glenwood in Riverside

· The Omak, Tunk and Lemanasky Mountain repeaters will also be off.

“For all residents using medical equipment requiring electrical power, you will need to make provisions for this 6 ¼ hour power outage,” said the Utility in a press release. “The PUD appreciates your patience and regrets any inconvenience this outage may cause.”