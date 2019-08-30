PUD considers ending Conservation Loan Program

Participation in program on the decline

OKANOGAN – The Okanogan County PUD is considering discontinuing its Conservation Loan program for customers after 23 years.

The PUD board and staff discussed the program at an Aug. 26 meeting, citing low participation numbers in recent years as one reason to end the program. The 55 loans still outstanding or any other applications in process would continue, but the PUD resolution proposes that no new loans be accepted after Sept. 30, 2019.

Don Coppock, Director of Finance and Accounting, said the program has served customers well in the past, but the program would need to be revised and the PUD would look into partnering with a financial institution if the program was brought back.

The board will consider the resolution a second time before possible approval at the Sept. 9 meeting.

The loans helped customers fund energy saving projects, such as windows, doors, insulation or HVAC.

In other business, the board: