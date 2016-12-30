Public comment period extended 30 days for pack and saddle

Submitted by Holly Krake

USFS Public Affairs Officer

As snow continues to fall deep in the Pasayten and Lake Chelan-Sawtooth Wilderness areas, some folks are already planning their guided trip into the most remote areas of the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest next summer. Some Forest staff are also planning over the winter; completing an environmental analysis of how to best provide necessary public access to these wilderness areas while balancing wilderness impacts and use in the years ahead.

“As this analysis continues, public input continues to be essential,” said Forest Supervisor Mike Williams. “During the busy holiday season, we are extending the public comment period an additional 30 days to provide greater opportunity for individuals to read, understand, and comment on the draft Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement.”

The comment period will now run through February 8, 2017 for the pack and saddle stock outfitting and guiding analysis in the Pasayten and Lake Chelan-Sawtooth Wilderness areas. All comments meeting 218 standards will be analyzed and incorporated into future analysis. To comment, please visit go.usa.gov/x8Nw7. A final Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement and draft Record of Decision is expected in the spring of 2017. A 45-day formal objection period will follow at that time.

The mission of the USDA Forest Service is to sustain the health, diversity, and productivity of the nation's forests and grasslands to meet the needs of present and future generations.