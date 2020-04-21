Pickering celebrating 30 years at same bank location

OROVILLE - Congratulations are in order for Lisa Pickering, who celebrates 30 years at what now is Wells Fargo Bank in Oroville. Pickering was hired on April 23, 1990 and has gone through four bank conversions – First Bank of Washington, InterWest Bank, North Central Washington Bank, Pacific Northwest Bank and now Wells Fargo Bank.

Last June she was chosen as one of the top two percent in the nation of all Wells Fargo Employees for an overall outstanding award. She is the first employee from their Okanogan County district to achieve this recognition. It allowed her and her husband, Rick, the chance to go to San Antonio, Texas for a three-day function which in included the ceremony where she was presented her award. Pickering was also asked to go to Portland, Oregon last September to receive another award for all her years of service and dedication to Wells Fargo.

She is an Oroville High School graduate and longtime member of the Oroville community.