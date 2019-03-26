Oroville schools locked down for second time this month

OROVILLE – The Oroville School District sent out a text alert to parents notifying them of the second lockdown this month. The text stated the reason as being a student “was in danger.”

Units from the Oroville Police and the U.S. Border Patrol converged on the high school and agents from the U.S. Border Patrol could be seen guarding the entrances and exits to the school.

“TThe district concluded the lockdown at 2:04m pm once the student was located and it was determined that there was no longer a threat on campus,” wrote the district an email to parents.

Agents from the Border Patrol confirmed that they would remain on guard until school let out that afternoon. Oroville Police Chief Todd Hill was inside the high school interviewing staff.

“This is currently an open investigation and all questions should be directed to our public information officer, Dr. Hardesty,” writes the district, adding, “Staff, students and our local law enforcement should be commended for their swift response and care in managing the safety of our children.”

The school district also went on lockdown on Tuesday, March 11, following the fatal shooting of an Oroville resident. The lockdown occurred as the police were searching for the juvenile suspect in that case.