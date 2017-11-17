Oroville School Board Special Meeting

OROVILLE – The Oroville School Board has called for a special meeting on Monday, Nov. 20, starting at 10 a.m., to select a new school board member for Position 5, as well as discuss changing the meeting location starting in November.

Dwayne Birmingham, manager of Akins Foods, was interviewed for the position at the October board meeting and is expected to be sworn in by Superintendent Jeff Hardesty at the special meeting.

In addition to the selection and swearing in, the agenda calls for moving and approving the first and second reading of policy 1400 – Meetings, Public Notice, Quorum, Meeting Conduct and Order of Business and Public Comment changing it to reflect the location of the meetings to the High School Library, starting with the November board meeting.

The special board meeting is open to the public and will be held in the District Office.