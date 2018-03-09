Oroville Mayor Jon Neal makes committee apointments

David ‘Mac’ McEleheren selected Mayor Pro Temp
OROVILLE – Oroville Mayor Jon Neal announced this year’s committee appointments at the March 6 council meeting, commenting that with two new council members it was important he got the right mix on the mostly two-person committees.
“It was kind of difficult with two people who are new to the council,” said Neal, referring to newly elected member Robert Fuchs and newly appointed member Mike Marthaller. “I needed to make sure they were not put together so we have some experience on each committee.”
Neal’s first appointment was for Mayor Pro-Tempore and he selected Councilman David McEleheren, who received full support from his fellow council members for the mayor’s choice.
Aviation — Mac McElheran and Walt Hart
Building — Walt Hart and Robert Fuchs
Emergency Aid Board — Mayor Neal, Walt Hart, Mike Marthaller, Clerk/Treasurer JoAnn Denney
Finance — Ed Naillon, Walt Hart
Fire/Ambulance — Mac McElheran, Mike Marthaller
Fire Board — Mayor Neal, Ed Naillon, Fire Chief Rod Noel, JoAnn Denney
Health — Mike Marthaller, Walt Hart
Industrial Park — Walt Hart, Mac McElheran
Library — Mac McElheran, Robert Fuchs
Parks — Robert Fuchs, Ed Naillon
Personnel — Ed Naillon, Mac McElheran
Police — Mac McElheran Robert Fuchs
Sewer — Walt Hart, Mike Marthaller
Solid Waste — Ed Naillon, Mike Marthaller
Street/Weed Control — Robert Fuchs, Walt Hart
Water — Walt Hart, Mike Marthaller