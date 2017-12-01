Oroville Housing Authority offers Winter Emergency Camp

Community part of effort to provide shelter for those in need

OROVILLE – The Oroville Housing Authority recently opened the Oroville Winter Emergency Camp to provide temporary housing for a small fee to those who need housing during the winter months. During the growing season, the facility located at 18 Sawtells Road in Oroville, is known as the Oroville Harvest Shelter and provides housing for seasonal farm workers. “Although the camp is owned and managed by the Oroville Housing Authority, Sandy and Clyde Andrews of the Camaray Motel, Beth Sutton and others from the Oroville community have contributed to the effort in providing this safe and decent housing,” said Sue Edick, Executive Director of the Oroville Housing Authority. The camp provides shared bunk trailers, with separate kitchen, shower and toilet facilities. There are separate trailers designated for men and women. Sleeping bags, towels and toiletries will also be available for those who need them, according to Edick. “Along with keeping their personal space clean and neat, persons staying at the camp will be assigned chores, such as cleaning kitchen areas and picking up the grounds,” she adds. Pets, including service animals, are not allowed on site. However, NO Paws Left Behind will take pets in to watch after them at their facility at no charge on a space available basis. For more information on the Oroville Winter Emergency Camp contact the Oroville Housing Authority at 509-476-3059. Persons may register for housing at the camp Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., except holidays, at the Housing Authority Office located at 617 Hwy 97, Oroville. To register Monday through Friday after 4 p.m. and weekends, persons should contact the Camaray Motel at 1320 Main Street, Oroville or by calling 509-476-3684.