Oroville CARES plans ‘Operation Sticker Shock’

OROVILLE – The Oroville CARES Coalition will be implementing a youth led alcohol prevention activity on Thursday, March 23 – “Operation Sticker Shock.”

Operation Sticker Shock will take place between 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. It is designed to reach adults who might purchase alcohol legally and provide it to minors. Stickers and bottle hangers, warning about the penalties for furnishing alcohol to minors, are placed on all multi-packs of beer, and other alcoholic products that might appeal to underage drinkers.

The project represents a partnership between youth, retailers, concerned parents, law enforcement and community members, with a common goal of educating potential furnishers, raising public awareness about underage drinking and strengthening the deterrent effect of the law against furnishing alcohol to minors.

Operation Sticker Shock was first designed by a group of youth in Pennsylvania in 1998.