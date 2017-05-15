Okanogan County PUD Commissioner Huston elected to nuclear energy facility’s board

RICHLAND, Wash. – Columbia Generating Station stakeholders, representing 92 utilities in six states, elected member utilities and individual officers to the power plant’s participants review board during their public meeting last week in Sunriver, Ore.

The meeting was held in conjunction with the annual meeting of the Northwest Public Power Association. The three utility participants elected for a three-year term to the nine-member board are: Steve Huston, Okanogan County PUD; Stu Nelson, Franklin County PUD and Tim Cournyer of Lewis County PUD.

The PRB also elected Garry Rosman of Inland Power & Light as chairman; Paul Rogers of Kittitas County PUD as vice chairman; and Nelson as secretary. Officers serve a one-year term.

Rosman has been a member since 2015. He currently serves as secretary on the Inland Power & Light Company’s board of trustees.

Rogers has been a member of the board since 2003. He currently serves as vice president on the Kittitas County PUD board of commissioners.

Nelson has been a member of the board since 2007. He currently serves as vice president on the Franklin County PUD board of commissioners.

The participants review board reviews Columbia’s annual budget and fuel management plans, as well as nuclear construction and purchases of more than $500,000. Columbia Generating Station, an 1,190-megawatt boiling water reactor owned and operated by Energy Northwest, produces enough electricity to power a city the size of Seattle and is the third largest generator of electricity in Washington state.

All of Columbia’s electricity is sold at-cost to Bonneville Power Administration. The 92 utilities that receive a portion of Columbia’s output are located in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming and California.