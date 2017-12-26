OHA presents: Living with Wildlife in the Okanogan with Jeff Heinlen

TONASKET – Living out in nature can be beautiful and serene, but it can also bring some surprises and challenges when people’s daily lives interface with wildlife. There are specific things you can do to help make your life work well with wildlife around, even before any encounters occur. On Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, WDFW Wildlife Biologist Jeff Heinlen will share ideas and suggestions about living with wildlife in a way that supports both human needs and the health of the ecosystem. Heinlen will discuss living with animals from birds and bats to bears and bobcats and things in between.

Event at a Glance

When: Friday, Jan. 5, at 6:30 p.m. (Dinner benefiting the Community Cultural Center/CCC at 5:15 pm, followed by the presentation with tea, coffee and desserts.)

Cost: Presentation is free; dinner is $8 for CCC members and $9 for non-members; desserts by donation (benefit for the CCC).

Where: Community Cultural Center of Tonasket, 411 S Western Ave

Menu: Cheese and onion enchilada casserole with salad and garlic bread (meal coordinated by Brian Sanderson)

To support OHA’s work, such as these free programs, community members are encouraged to purchase an album of original local music at okanoganhighlands.org/music/highland-voices or on CD baby, iTunes, or Amazon.

This educational event is provided by OHA, and hosted at the CCC. OHA is a non-profit organization that works to educate the public on watershed issues. The Highland Wonders educational series features the natural history of the Okanogan Highlands and surrounding areas. OHA’s Education Program is designed to build the community’s capacity for environmental stewardship by increasing understanding of local natural history through a variety of free public learning opportunities.

For more info about this and other free upcoming educational events, visit www.okanoganhighlands.org/education/hw, or contact julie@okanoganhighlands.org / 509-476-2432. Past event videos are available on YouTube under “OHA’s Highland Wonders.”