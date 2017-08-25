The Chelan Douglas County WSU-Extension is asking, “Have you always wanted to learn more about gardening, meet new people and make a difference in the community?”

Then the WSU Master Gardener program may be just what you’re looking for. When volunteers who have been with the program for a number of years were asked, “What do you like best about being a WSU Master Gardener volunteer?” the most popular answer was, “I learn something new every time I participate in a WSU Master Gardener activity.” The second answer was, “Meeting new people and friends with similar interests as me.”

Master Gardeners have fun, learn new things, and meet new friends all while giving back to their communities. It’s a win, win. Now is the time to become a WSU Master Gardener volunteer.

WSU Master Gardeners are grassroots volunteer educators who teach sustainable landscape management and environmental stewardship all around Washington State. In Chelan and Douglas County the volunteer program is about 100 volunteers strong and is always looking for new community member who are interested in gardening and in the environment.

The first step in becoming a WSU Master Gardener is taking Basic Training, which is a horticulture series offered as a combination of online and in class training sessions. The online portion is done from a computer using a platform called Blackboard to read chapter assignments, view PowerPoint presentations and videos, and complete crossword puzzles and fill in the blank worksheets. The in class sessions, held once a week, are meant to solidify what you learn online, while allowing time for you to become accustomed to the program’s projects and volunteers.

Important Dates:

Applications Due: Oct. 6, 2017.

Interviews: Weeks of Oct 23 and 30, 2017.

Program Acceptance: week of Nov. 13, 2017.

Online Program registration opens: Nov. 24, 2017

Online Program registration deadline: Dec. 15, 2017.

The process of becoming a WSU Master Gardener is a rewarding, but time-consuming endeavor. Classes will begin in January and likely run through April. For an application or to ask questions, please contact me directly at 667-6540 or via e-mail at jgmarquis@wsu.edu. Or, if you’d rather check us out on the internet please go to http://extension.wsu.edu/chelan-douglas/ and click on Master Gardener.

The Okanogan County Extension does not currently have an agent, so the local program is encouraging people who are interested in participating in the WSU Master Gardner program take advantage of this opportunity.