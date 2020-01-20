North Valley Hospital plans Special Meeting

January 20, 2020

Open House to meet physician applicant

TONASKET – North Valley Hospital District will be holding a special meeting to hold an Executive Session followed by an Open House to meet an applicant for a clinic physician on Thursday, Jan. 23 between 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. in the Commissioner’s Boardroom at 203, S. Western, Tonasket.

The meeting will begin with a closed door, Executive Session from 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. The Executive Session falls under RCW 42.30.110(1)(g), to evaluate the qualifications of an applicant for public employment or to review the performance of a public employee.

The rest of the meeting, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. will be for an Open House and the public is invited to meet an applicant for the clinic physician position.

 

