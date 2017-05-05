North Fork Salmon Creek Road closed due to debris slide

CONCONULLY – Several campers were temporarily stranded when a mud and debris slump caused by rains from Thursday night’s thunder storm blocked vehicle access on Road #38, North Fork Salmon Creek Road two miles northwest of Conconully, Wash. Access to several Forest Service campgrounds north of Conconully will be closed until the area can be checked out and stabilized.

“The mud and debris slide was approximately 200 yards wide and 5 to 6 inches deep of rock, mud and debris,” said Tonasket District Ranger Matt Reidy. “Our thanks go to Okanogan County for assistance in clearing a path with a road grader that allowed campers who were stuck above the debris slump to drive out. We have closed the road for safety reasons and are advising campers to leave the area. With more rain anticipated over the next several days there is a chance that more debris may come down to block the road again,” said Reidy.

Reidy is advising the public “to use caution when traveling roads on the National Forest. Over the past six months record setting moisture has saturated soils and many areas are prone to failure. In certain locations spring run-off has caused damage to road surfaces, ditches, and culverts”.

Please contact the Ranger Station in Tonasket at 509-486-2186 for up-to-date road information.

