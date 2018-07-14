Non-profit organization seeks local families to host high school exchange students

Submitted by Cindy Keeney

KELSO, WA – ASSE International Student Exchange Programs (ASSE), in cooperation with local community high schools, is looking for local families to host boys and girls between the ages of 15 to 18 from a variety of countries: Norway, Denmark, Spain, Italy, Japan, to name a few.

ASSE students come with an enthusiasm to practice their English and experience American culture – food, sports, shopping and more. They also love to share their own culture and language with their host families. Host families welcome these students into their family, not as a guest, but as a family member, giving both the students and families a rich cultural experience.

In addition, ASSE students have pocket money for personal expenses and full health, accident and liability insurance. ASSE students are academically selected into the program, and host families can choose their student from a wide variety of backgrounds, countries and personal interests.

To become a host family or to find out how to become involved with ASSE in your community, call the ASSE Western Regional Office at 1-800-733-2773 or go to www.host.asse.com to choose your student and begin your host family application.

There are many students to choose from, so begin the process of welcoming your new son or daughter into your family today.