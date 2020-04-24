No new COVID-19 cases reported today

Live discussion planned on Facebook at 7 p.m. tonight

OKANOGAN – Okanogan County Public Health is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 today and plans are underway for a live Facebook report tonight, Friday, April 24 at 7 p.m.

“The total confirmed cases in Okanogan County is 19. We are not able to report updated counts for total, negative, and pending tests today due to a delay in information entered into the system,” states Public Health in Friday’s update.

Cases have that have been confirmed in Okanogan County, include nine on the Colville Reservation, five in the Methow Valley, one in South Okanogan County, three in Mid-County and one in North County. The first person to have died from complications from the virus In Okanogan County was reported on Thursday by the health agency.

“We continue to stress the importance of continued social distancing. There are many discussions happening around the state and locally about what Washington’s Recovery Plan will look like and how it will be implemented,” states the agency. “While the details and timeline are not yet known, we do believe that social distancing will remain essential for quite some time. The details and timeline will come from the Governor’s office and will be guided by science and informed by public health.”

The next update is planned for Monday, April 27, 2020.

Further information resources:

Washington State Department of Health Call Center 1-800-525-0127, Press # after the prompt

Education & Information www.doh.wa.gov/emergencies/coronavirus

Okanogan County Alerts Sign up for alerts like these from Emergency Management at: https://www.okanogandem.org.