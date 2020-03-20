No confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Okanogan County

OKANOGAN COUNTY – Okanogan County Health has announced that as of Friday, March 20 there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) in the county. Some 89 samples have been sent in with 36 results back and 53 tests with results pending. More information on the testing and what can be done to help keep safe follows:

As of 4 p.m. on March 20, in Okanogan County, there are:

0 Confirmed Cases

89 Samples Sent for Testing

36 Negative Test Results

53 Test Results Pending

At this time, there are NO confirmed cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Okanogan County. There are many samples being submitted for testing and we still expect there will be confirmed cases in the near future.

Social distancing measures have been ordered across the state and country. These measures, things like the closure of restaurants, movie theaters, and bowling alleys, have been taken to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our communities by limiting the amount of close contact that people have with each other.

As we come upon our first weekend after these closures have gone into effect, it is important to remember that even with these closures, we still need to actively engage in social distancing.

What does it mean to actively engage in social distancing?

Avoid close contact with people (for example at stores) as much as possible

Work from home if you can

Avoid gatherings of more than 10 people

Keep 6 feet between yourself and others

Wash your hands, cover your cough, and stay home if you get sick

Why are we social distancing?

We are social distancing to help slow the spread of COVID-19. By doing this we are helping to protect high risk people and preserving the healthcare system’s capacity to treat people at highest need.

If we do not slow the spread of COVID-19, our healthcare system will easily get overwhelmed. If the healthcare system is overwhelmed, some people will not be able to get the care they need, when they need it. This would put people’s lives at risk. Social distancing is literally saving lives!

What CAN we do?

With everything that is happening it is easy to focus on the restaurants, gyms, and other places you can’t go to. But, there are things you can do. With temperatures in the 60’s, this weekend is a perfect time to get outside, get some fresh air, and get some exercise – all of these are good for your mind and body. Go for a walk or hike, play tennis with a neighbor, or take a bike ride. Just remember to keep any groups to less than 10 and keep 6 feet between you and others.

