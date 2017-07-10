Next steps in forming Lake Management District

OKANOGAN – The Okanogan County Commissioners have announced its intent to consider whether the property owners around Osoyoos Lake should form and fiance a Lake Management District.

The Commissioners will hold a public hearing on July 31 in the Commissioner’s Hearing Room at 4 p.m. to consider the organization of the district and invite all interested parties to comment.

“If this meeting is positive and the LMD is approved by the county then within 30 days or so, there will be a vote by lakeshore owners. You will be mailed a ballot and if there is a simple majority of the LMD it will be

approved,” said Ford Waterstrat in the LOA latest newsletter.

“We still have a ways to go. We need your help to get this through the final steps. Talk to your neighbors, explain why this is needed to stop the watershed has been estimated to be $43 million per year spread of milfoil to even a greater extent and to improve the quality of water in the lake. This will continue to be an issue for all lakes in this area,” Waterstrat said.