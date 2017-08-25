Newhouse hosting VA Health and Benefits Resource Fair in Tonasket

Forest Service Advisory Panel in Omak later that day

TONASKET – U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse is inviting all veterans to join several state and local organizations, representatives from the Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center and other benefit and support services for the VA Health and Benefits Resource Fair in Tonasket on Monday, Aug. 28 at the Tonasket High School between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m.

Participating agencies include: Department of Social and Health Services Aging and Long-Term Care; Department of Veterans Affairs Choice Champions; Department of Veterans Affairs Rural Veteran Coordinator; Housing Authority of Okanogan County; Okanogan Behavioral Healthcare; Okanogan County Community Action Council; Okanogan County Veteran Service Office; Washington Female Veterans and Worksource Okanogan Veterans Program. For additional groups who are interested in participating, please contact Ryan MacDonald in the Tri-Cities office at 509 713-7374.

Forest Service Advisory Panel

Rep. Newhouse will also host a Forest Service Advisory Panel in Omak on Monday at the Koala Street Grill, 914 Koala Ave. from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Newhouse will speak to local agriculture, recreation, and tribal groups to discuss issues regarding the U.S. Forest Service.