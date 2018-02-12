New site tracks County Commissioners’ actions

OKANOGAN – A new website following actions of the Okanogan County Commissioners is in place for citizens to view at countywatch.org.

The website features notes written by volunteer citizens on Board of County Commissioner (BOCC) meetings (formerly posted on the Represent Okanogan County website), and links to county boards and commissions, meeting agendas and study sessions as well as official BOCC meeting notes published after approval by the BOCC.

“The volunteer notes are a paraphrasing of what they observe and are not considered part of any official records,” stated Isabelle Spohn, with Citizen County Watch Note Takers.

Spohn said the website is currently being uploaded with archived notes from past meetings and other information.

The BOCC meets every Monday and Tuesday at the Commissioners’ hearing room in the Virginia Grainger building in Okanogan.

According to their website, the goal of the Okanogan County Watch group is to “work toward a high level of transparent, responsive and accountable government for the citizens of Okanogan County.”

OCW does not support, nor is it affiliated with, any political party.