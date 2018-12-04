New pharmacy coming to Tonasket in 2019

TONASKET — Just when Tonasket thought it was going to be without a pharmacy after Roy’s Pharmacy, a decades long institution, shuttered its doors, word comes that in the spring or summer of 2019 a new pharmacy will be opening.

Partners Bob Tomazic and Dinesh Gajjala of Omak Pharmacy, along with Mike and Stephanie Steinman of Lakeside Pharmacy. saw the need for a pharmacy in Tonasket and want to fill that prescription.

“With a hospital and two clinics, Tonasket needs to have a pharmacy,” said Tomazic, who will be the Pharmacist/Owner operating the new business when it opens.

The pharmacy will be located at 315 Whitcomb Ave. S. (former home of World of Wool) with a planned opening date in the spring or summer of 2019. According to the owners of Lakeside Pharmacy, some remodeling of the building will need to be done first to ensure all requirements for a pharmacy are in place. After the remodeling is done, it will take a couple of months to get all of the needed licenses and contracts.

“Our goal is to open the pharmacy as soon as possible to better serve the people of Tonasket.” said Tomazic.

While the remodeling at Tonasket Pharmacy is underway, Tomaziac will be working at Lakeside Pharmacy in Oroville. The hopes are that this will allow him to get to know the customers from the Tonasket area, making for an easier transition for those customers who will use the new Tonasket Pharmacy when it opens.

“Our goal will be to make the transition as easy as possible for the community of Tonasket. We are excited to bring this new pharmacy to Tonasket and look forward to opening,” Tomaziac said.