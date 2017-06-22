Nellie May Cook Zachman Paulsen

Nellie was born July 27, 1925 in Loomis, Washington to parents John Sherman Cook and Oma Jane Colbert. Nellie passed away in her home on June 16, 2017.

Nellie was a stamper for Wenoka Apple Warehouse, a manager of the kitchen at North Valley Hospital where she met Bill Gates. She also worked for state Department of Natural Resources as head cook for many years traveling all over Washington State during fire season.

She was a member of the Tonasket Eagles for years. At a convention one year, mother met John F. Kennedy before he became President. Mother’s longevity is attributed to her never drinking soda pop, alcohol, smoking or eating hotdogs. She had great bones all her life.

Our mother helped many people throughout the years and gave away many things she had made to family, friends and raffles. She was campfire leader for many years. She made all her girls’ wedding cakes if they graduated from high school. Growing up in the 50s and 60s she was one of the few mothers that worked away from the home. Mother and dad (Art Zachman) were married 42 years when he died. Mother later married Leonard Paulsen who is still living in his home.

Overall mother had an interesting and full life. She last went huckleberry picking at 90-years-old. The last few months were harder after her strokes and colon cancer.

Nellie is survived by her husband, Leonard Paulsen; brothers Robert (Lorraine) Cook, Glenn, Roy and Clarence Cook, sister-in-law Darlene Cook of Loomis; children Karin (Marvin) Schertenleib, Robert A. (Janet) Zachman, Theodore J. Zachman; step-children Cheryl Gagne, Gary (Sharon) Paulsen, Patti (Kevin) Tolley; grandchildren Christina Szabo, A.J. Zachman, Michael Zachman, Anthony Zachman; step-grandchildren Darlene Overzet, Kristina Tolley, Kimberly Tolley

great grandchildren Brandon and Blaine Braunschweig, Genna and Kayla Zachman, Navarrah and Koda Zachman, Halley, Gracie, Laylie and Marlee Zachman; step-great grandchildren Jordan Tolley-Turner, Sarah Tolley-Mills, Hazel Pack, Angel Pack, Scarlet Overzet

She was preceded in death by Art Zachmen (husband), Fred Cook (brother), Stephanie Braunschweig (granddaughter), Isiah and Josiah Zachman (great-grandsons, twins)

Our Mother loved her family and many were very special to her.

Graveside services will be Saturday July 1, 2017 at 11 a.m. at the Tonasket Cemetery. Luncheon to follow at the Tonasket Eagles.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory in charge of arrangements.